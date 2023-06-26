SHILLONG: A mob, comprising angry youths, pelted stones at a camp of the border security force (BSF) in Meghalaya on Sunday (June 25) night.

The incident was reported from Umsyiem near Dawki in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The angry youths of the area pelted stones at the BSF camp after personnel of the security force, who were allegedly drunk, attacked passersby.

Several passersby sustained injuries in the alleged attack by the ‘drunk’ BSF personnel.

Following heavy stone pelting, the BSF personnel, stationed at the the Umsyiem camp in Meghalaya, resorted to firing in the air to disperse the mob.

According to sources, none was injured due to blank firing by the BSF personnel.

On the other hand, those injured in the alleged attack by the ‘drunk’ BSF personnel, have been provided with necessary medical treatment and ate stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, situation in Umsyiem near Dawki in Meghalaya, where the alleged incident took place, is stated to be under control, with no further escalation of tensions.

However, the BSF has essentially denied the allegations of its personnel being drunk while on duty and attacking passersby.

The BSF has stated that two of its personnel and three civilians sustained injuries as a mob tried to storm into the camp of the force at Umsyiem near Dawki in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

According to the BSF, the mob of villagers was being led by smugglers, who have been at the receiving end of the actions of the border force against smuggling activities.

The BSF informed that at least two of its personnel were injured in stone pelting by the mob of angry youths of the area.

Notably, the incident, according to sources, took place after the BSF arrested three persons, whom they accused of being smugglers.

The accused trio, who were travelling in a car, had allegedly tried to break through a check point set up by the BSF.

The news of the trio being apprehended by the BSF spread to nearby villages, following which a mob gathered at the camp and tried to barge into it and pelted stones.