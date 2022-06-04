Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a post of Guest Faculty member on contract basis. The candidate will be appointed initially for a period for 6 (Six) months for teaching UGC approved M.Voc. courses in the trades/subjects (aligned with NSQF framework).

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Subject : MVoc. Entrepreneurship & Foreign Trade

Essential Qualifications:

1. Master Degree in Business Administration /Commerce/Engineering & Technology with specialization in Entrepreneurship/ International Business/ International Marketing/ Foreign Trade with at least 55 percent marks or an equivalent grade.

2. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) in the concerned/related subject conducted by the UGC/CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

3. a) Notwithstanding anything contained in (1) above, candidates who are, or have been awarded a PhD Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award of PhD Degree) Regulation, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility of NET/SLET/SET

OR,

b) The PhD degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds(QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shangai Jiao Tong University (Shangai).

4. A relaxation of 5% may be provided at the graduate and master’s level for SC/ST/Differently-abled category candidates for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic records.

Desirable:

1. Candidates with good research paper published in reputed referred/ UGC approved journals with ISSN and book published with ISBN.

2. Industrial or professional experience in a reputed organization related to the subject/trades.

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per class subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 16, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Vice-chancellor’s Committee Room, Manipur University.

How to apply : Interested eligible candidates are required to submit an application mentioning the trade/subject applied for, to the Registrar, Manipur University along with their biodata and supporting documents in PDF format through the email: ced@manipuruniv.ac.in latest by 05:00 PM on June 13, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

