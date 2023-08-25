IMPHAL: Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen, belonging to the Kuki community of the state, has stated that the she will not attend the state’s assembly session on August 29.

Nemcha Kipgen, who is the Manipur minister for textiles, commerce and industry and co-operation, has sought leave from the state’s assembly session.

In a letter to the Speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly – Th Satyabrata, Nemcha Kipgen – who is also the lone woman minister in the state’s cabinet, informed that she was advised against travelling to Imphal “on grounds of safety and security”.

“Ever since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur since May 3, 2023, it has not been possible for me and my family members to stay at Imphal on grounds of safety and security,” Kipgen said.

She added: “I have also consulted with security professionals, who strongly recommend that I exercise caution and refrain from attending the session due to the volatile law and order situation in Imphal, Manipur.”

She further added that “due to the ongoing violent crisis and keeping in mind the law and order situation in Imphal”, she will not attend the upcoming one-day session of the Manipur assembly.

It may be mentioned here that Nemcha Kipgen was among the 10 Kuki MLAs from Manipur, who demanded a “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zo communities in the state.

The 10 Kuki MLAs had also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16, demanding a “separate chief secretary and DGP” for the hill districts of Manipur.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh assured security to the 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs, who demanded a “separate administration” for the tribals of the state.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said that there can be no division of the state.