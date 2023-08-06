Imphal: In the wake of demands from various circles, including the opposition Congress, the Manipur government has decided to convene an Assembly session from August 21.

An official said that the state cabinet has recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 21.

The Assembly session is likely to start on a stormy note over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state and related issues.

The Congress legislature party led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on July 26 met the Governor and demanded to convene a special session of the Assembly under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

The Congress leaders, who are demanding the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur, have been saying that the state Assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss and debate the ongoing turmoil for which suggestions of measures to restore normalcy can be moved and discussed.

Ten tribal MLAs, including seven ruling BJP MLAs, along with many other tribal organisations, since May 12 have been demanding separate administrations (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals.