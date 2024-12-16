Guwahati: The Manipur government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of two teenagers from Bihar who were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the state’s Kakching district on Saturday evening.

In a social media post, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the brutal killing of the two youths, terming it an act of terrorism.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families,” Singh said in a post on X.

CM Singh said that the incident could be part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise Manipur.

“In this crucial juncture, we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity,” he added.

While stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to each bereaved family, Singh said that every possible effort is being made to identify, apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

“An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family, and every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible. If required, the case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry,” he further said.

The duo was returning to their rented house at Kakching Bazar on bicycles when they were shot and injured by unidentified armed men.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Kakching police station reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.