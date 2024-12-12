Agartala: The Tripura police have arrested two women from Bihar for allegedly possessing cannabis at the Jogendra Nagar railway station in Agartala.

The duo was allegedly found carrying 8.4 kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 1 lakh in the grey market.

The operation was conducted by personnel from the East Agartala police station after receiving information about an attempt to smuggle narcotics out of the state.

Officer-in-Charge of East Agartala police station Rana Chatterjee said that upon receiving the information, a team immediately rushed to the railway station and detained the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the two were transporting the consignment of cannabis to Bihar. We have identified several persons involved, including local agents, who are currently under our surveillance,” he added.

The duo was later produced before a court, with the police seeking their custody for further investigation to uncover the suspected network.