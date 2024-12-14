Imphal: Two migrant labourers were shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Kakching district of Manipur on Saturday evening.

Saratkumar and Laxman, both aged 19, were returning to their rented house at Kakching Bazar on bicycles when they were shot and injured by unknown armed men, the police said.

The incident occurred in front of the Keirak Panchayat office on National Highway 137A at around 5.30 pm.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Kakching police station reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to Jeevan Hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the police added.

Both were working as daily wage labourers at a brick kiln in Kakching district’s Hiyanglam Wabagai Lamkhai area. The deceased reportedly hailed from Bihar.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. The police have filed an FIR in connection with the incident.