IMPHAL: A police team in Manipur arrested four alleged drug smugglers after being intercepted with a consignment of suspected brown sugar destined for Assam after passing through Nagaland.

The seizure occurred in the Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north during the past 48 hours, police said on Saturday.

Manipur Police, acting on a piece of specific information, raided a house located in Chiphaodai village and conducted an operation leading to the recovery of 150 soap cases of brown sugar weighing a total of 5.87 Kgs (including the weight of the soap cases) worth around Rs 11 crores in the international markets.

The seizure was made from the house of one N Sohrii (40) in Chiphaodai village near Khabung Karong under the Senapati Police Station.

Four individuals belonging were arrested in connection with the drugs. They were identified as Khovi (27), Raivikho (23), Lovi (24) and Veipoukho (23).

The report added that a case has been registered for further investigation.