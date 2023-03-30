IMPHAL: Manipur government on Wednesday announced setting up yet another temporary shelter home at an area of Tamphajong village in Chandel district bordering Myanmar to accommodate immigrants who fled from conflict-torn Myanmar.

The announcement has come out when a Cabinet sub-committee of the Manipur government visited and inspected the Tamphajong village and took the stock of the situation there on Wednesday.

A large number of immigrants from Myanmar are at present taking shelter in this village but the government did not mention the number of Myanmar nationals taking shelter in this village.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Manipur Tribal Affairs and Hill Areas Minister, Letpao Haokip, Water Resources Minister, Awangbow Newmai, and Law Minister Th Basanta Singh visited the border village and studied the area where the shelter home is to be set up.

Notably, the state government has also already instructed the authorities concerned to construct the first detention center for illegal immigrants near Moreh international in the Tengnoupal district when a ministerial team visited there on Monday last.

Manipur Law Minister Th Basanta while talking to the media at Tamphajong village said the team has instructed the concerned authorities of the district administrators to take up immediate steps for proper identification and preventing them from naturalization amongst the native population.

The proposed detention center will be guarded by the state police and Assam Rifles and it would be well fencing, Th Basanta said.

To a question posed by media, Th Basanta said that a special drive for verification and checking of illegal immigrants is being taken up by the government and the same exercise is underway in the district. The detention home is being constructed on humanitarian grounds even though India has not signed the 1951 Refugee Status Convention or the 1967 Refugee Status Protocol.