IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday extended his best wishes to 38,127 exam warriors including 18,628 females who are appearing in the class X examinations 2022-23 batch commencing from March 16 to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM).

The CM said that students appearing for examinations should become exam warriors and not worriers.





The BOSEM chairman Akham Joykumar said the examination will be held in 158 centres across the state and conclude on April 3. The number of blind and disabled candidates this year is 12.





Altogether, 8,130 students from government schools, 1,520 from aided institutes, and 28,477 from private schools will appear in the examination.





As a part of the precautionary measures, the ination District Magistrate, Thoubal district has issued a prohibitory order restricting the assembly of five & more persons and the carrying of lethal weapons such as sticks, stones, firearms etc within a periphery of 100 metres from the Examination Centres in the district with effect from 8 am to 5 pm from March 16 to April 3, 2023, or till the examinations are over.





The order shall not apply to Government officials/types of machinery involved in the enforcement of law and order, military/paramilitary/police forces, teachers, students and officials involved in the conduct of the examination, a notification states.





The Chief Minister in his message stated that students should believe in themselves, be positive about their success and have the confidence that they can do well in the examination. “I wish all the very best for your upcoming HSLCE 2023”, he added.