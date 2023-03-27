IMPHAL: Over 150 Myanmar refugees took shelter in Manipur following violence in Myanmar and Manipur government opening a shelter home at Holenphai village near Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The refugees include a Myanmar MP, women and children, an official source informed.

The Indian government has taken prompt action when Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, especially Moreh town, is witnessing a surge in number of refugees from Myanmar, posing a humanitarian crisis, the source said.

Under the directive of the union home ministry, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh sent a state ministerial team to Moreh bordering Myanmar.

The team comprising Manipur law minister Th Basantakumar, water resources minister A Newmai, and tribal affairs minister L Haokip took the stock of the situation and they instructed the Manipur authorities for opening a temporary shelter camp at the Holenphai village, the source said.

Myanmar MP Thangsel Haokip, who was among the refugees taking shelter in Manipur, reportedly informed the Manipur ministerial team that they (the refugees) would like to take shelter in the Indian Territory till the time violent clashes between the Myanmar military and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) rebels continue in Saingang region of Myanmar that has borders with the Indian states of Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

He also urged the Manipur ministerial team to allow the refugees to work on Indian soil for their livelihood.

The Manipur ministerial team led by L Haokip interacted with the Myanmar refugees and later told the media that the Myanmar nationals would be deported to their land soon after the war-like situation in Myanmar is settled down.

Hundreds of Myanmar nationals were caught in the crossfire between the country’s army and pro-democracy rebel forces, the source said.

The sources said that over 150 refugees including women and children have crossed the borders during the past 2 days.

The numbers might be increased, the sources added.