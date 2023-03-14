Imphal: A horrific accident occurred on Imphal-Moreh International Road in Manipur‘s Tengnoupal district early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one driver and serious injuries to the second.

The accident occurred around 7am when the dumper truck they were travelling in came into contact with high-tension wires at a sharp turn near Loktak.

The driver of the truck was killed instantly, while the second driver was rushed to a hospital in Imphal.

The identities of the deceased driver and the second driver are yet to be disclosed, as they were both engaged in road construction works for an outside company from the state (SKV).

An investigation is being carried out to determine how the incident took place.