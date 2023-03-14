IMPHAL: Two vehicle lifters were arrested red-handed while travelling in a stolen Mahindra Bolero on the NH – 02 Imphal to Churachandpur district in Manipur on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Based on intelligence inputs that some unknown persons have lifted a Bolero vehicle belonging to an owner from Keinou bazaar, a joint team of the Bishnupur police and Nambol police station launched the operation, the officer stated.

The operation under the overall supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur District M Herojit launched frisking and checking on the NH 02 and intercepted a Mahindra Bolero driving at a routine check post-Bishnupur at around 4 am on Tuesday, the officer informed.

After preliminary interrogations of both of them separately, the police confirmed that the vehicle black in color was stolen from an area in Sagolband in Manipur’s Imphal west district, the officer asserted.

The arrests and seizure of the vehicle were made while they were driving down the Bolero from Imphal toward Churachandpur district headquarters, the officer maintained.

With the arrests of them, one more car white in color was also managed to recover from their further interrogations, the officer disclosed.

Many indiscriminating documents including Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, sim cards, and two mobile handsets have been recovered from their possession.



The arrested vehicle lifters were later identified as Linkhomang Haokip, 37, a resident of New Boljang village in Churachandpur district, and K Saithalien, 34, from Khamelok village, Senapati district of Manipur along with the two recovered vehicles have been handed over to the Nambol Police station for legal proceedings, the officer added.