IMPHAL: Around five lakh individuals in Manipur have been created with health identification numbers under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aimed at developing the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.

This was stated by Manipur Health & Information Public Relation Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh while speaking on the occasion of the State Orientation Workshop on ABDM held at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal on Monday.

The workshop was organized by Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Manipur. Around 50 per cent of the total population of the State will be covered under Ayushman Bharat Digitisation Mission by the end of the year.

Monitoring of the health care in the rural areas in the state will be made easier under the mission which will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways, Ranjan Sapam who is also a spokesperson of the state government said.

Stating that digital transformation in the healthcare system is rapidly growing, Ranjan said that people can be connected with healthcare facilities through digital platforms.

Digitization of health records of individuals can be done through Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) by downloading the ABHA App, the minister maintained, adding that it is also one of the innovative and advanced ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Secretary V. Vumlunmang, CEO, PMJAY, Manipur, Lantanpuii, Vanchhong, Director, Aush, Dr. Ak. Lokendro and Director, NHM, Manipur, Dr. Somorjit Ningombam graced the occasion as President and Guests of Honor respectively.

Officials of the National Health Agency, CMOs, Medical Superintendents, health officials, representatives from private hospitals, and others also attended the occasion.