Imhal: The Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has expressed concern over the inability of the state government to clear pending electricity bills to the tune of Rs 21 crore.

General Manager (Commercial) of MSPDCL, L Rabi, has said that the state government has presented and passed a total of Rs 105 crores in the assembly for power use in all departments but only Rs 84 crores have been collected as revenues by the company from the state government departments as of today.

Rabi also highlighted the problem of power theft and illegal power connections in far-flung areas, especially in the hills.

He mentioned that the company is unable to install prepaid meters due to various difficulties.

A power tariff hearing is scheduled to be held at the 23rd session of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Manipur and Mizoram on Wednesday at Imphal to decide whether the tariff would be increased or not.

If the increase is approved, the tariff would be effective from April 1 onwards.

Rabi has warned that the Manipur Electricity Act 2002-23 states that power theft can be punishable by a jail sentence. He has urged people to not indulge in illegal power connections and theft.