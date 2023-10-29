Imphal: One active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon group) was arrested from a hideout in Imphal West district, Manipur on Saturday.

The police recovered three mobile handsets and Rs 1,310 in cash from him.

Acting on intelligence inputs, Imphal West district police launched a cordon and search operation at the northern gate of RAU ground.

Also Read: Assam: Vehicle movement restrictions imposed in Guwahati on Oct 30 for Vice President’s visit

They arrested the active cadre of the underground outfit, who has been identified as Hirom Pilot alias Lanngamba (41) of Heingang Panthoibi ground.

Also Read: Assam: Fit@50+ Summits and Steering Wheels unwinds at Kaziranga

Police said that he was involved in the extortion of huge amounts of money from the general public, especially in Imphal city, over the past few months.

He has been handed over to Imphal police station for further legal action.