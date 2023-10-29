Imphal: At least six Myanmar nationals including a woman were arrested on the charges of illegally entering Moreh in Manipur which is said to be India’s last border town with Myanmar.

They allegedly entered Indian territory without valid documents.

The arrests were made from two places during the past 24 hours, the police said.

On Saturday, while two of them were arrested at Eastern Ground, Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, 4 were held near the Rish Hotel, Moreh. They were arrested by the Special Commandos of the Manipur police in two raids at Moreh.

As per the police, of the arrested, Min Thai and We Wei Fio Ao both residents of Namphalong market, in Myanmar were arrested from Eastern Ground, Moreh, the police said.

Thangsonlen Guite, 33, Khamlenkap Guite, 28, Thon Thon, 28, and Mei Yuk, 49, all residents of the Sagaing region in Myanmar were arrested on Saturday near the Rish Hotel, Moreh.

They were later handed over to the Moreh police station for further legal proceedings, the police added.

On October 21, three Myanmar nationals namely Khamkhenthang Guite (25), Aung Mae (30), and Aung Aung (25), were arrested by a team of Special Commando, Manipur Police while conducting foot patrolling in and around Moreh town.

They are suspected of stealing furniture and electric generators from the houses that were burnt down during the recent clashes, the police said.