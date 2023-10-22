Imphal: Three Myanmar nationals were arrested by a team of Special Commando, Manipur Police while conducting foot patrolling in and around Moreh town on Sunday morning.

The trio, identified as Khamkhenthang Guite (25), Aung Mae (30), and Aung Aung (25), are suspected of stealing furniture items and electric generators from the houses which were burnt down during the recent clashes in Moreh.

In a tweet, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the trio has been handed over to the Moreh Police Station for thorough verification.

The arrest of the three Myanmar nationals comes at a time when some organizations in Manipur are objecting to the deployment of state police and commandos in Moreh town.

“It is apparent that these organizations do not want the presence of state forces in Moreh so that many of these Myanmarese can be brought into the country. The state government cannot keep silent on such an alarming issue of illegal migration,” Singh said in his tweet.

Further investigation has been initiated by the police.