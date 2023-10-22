Imphal: Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh has been granted protection by Manipur High Court from arrest until December in a case registered against him at the Churachandpur police station in June this year.

The case was filed under sections pertaining to promoting enmity between ethnic groups and making statements prejudicial to national integration over Singh’s remarks in an interview with The Wire’s Karan Thapar in early June.

On October 9, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Churachandpur issued a warrant for Singh’s arrest, noting that local police in Imphal West were not cooperating with Churachandpur Police’s requests for house searches.

Singh then approached the Manipur High Court, seeking that the FIR against him be quashed.

Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, on October 20, ordered that Singh be protected from arrest until the next date of hearing on December 6.

The High Court also issued notice to the Manipur government and local police in Churachandpur and Imphal West in Singh’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

“Taking into consideration the volatile situation prevailing in the State of Manipur and the danger to the life of the present petitioner, in case of his appearance before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Churachandpur, it is hereby ordered that till the next date of hearing for consideration of the prayer for passing interim order, the petitioner should not be arrested and compelled to appear before the said Chief Judicial Magistrate, Churachandpur without leave of this Court,” the High Court said in its order.