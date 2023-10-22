Imphal: The Manipur High Court has granted permission for an appeal to be filed against its controversial March 27 order, which directed the state government to recommend Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry.

The decision came in response to a petition filed by four tribal bodies, including the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) and the All Manipur Tribal Union.

The tribal bodies argued that granting ST status to the Meitei community would adversely affect existing tribal communities in terms of employment and education opportunities.

They also expressed concern that the Meitei community, being politically, economically, and educationally dominant, would monopolize the majority of ST reserved seats.

The court acknowledged the concerns raised by the tribal bodies and granted them permission to file an appeal against the March 27 order.

The appeal will be heard and decided based on the arguments and evidence presented by both parties.

The March 27 order had sparked controversy and triggered large-scale violence in Manipur, resulting in numerous casualties.

The court’s decision to allow an appeal against the order is seen as a step towards addressing the concerns of the tribal communities and ensuring a fair and equitable process for determining ST status.