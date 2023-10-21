IMPHAL: Internet ban in strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur has been extended for five more days.

This decision to extend ban on internet services in Manipur was taken by the state’s home department on Saturday (October 21).

The extension on ban on internet services was taken by the Manipur government despite the state’s chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday (October 18) announced that mobile internet services would be restored within 4-5 days.

The fresh extension of ban on internet services in Manipur will continue until 7:45 pm of October 26.

On Saturday (October 21), in a notification, Manipur home commissioner T Ranjit Singh stated that the internet ban has been extended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the state.

It stated that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions.

During a function on October 18 at Ukhrul district headquarters, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh spoke on restoring of mobile internet services.

The CM urged the people of the state, especially the students and youths to be patient and wait for at least some more days.