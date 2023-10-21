IMPHAL: The Manipur police along with other security forces have recovered sophisticated weapons and explosives in combing operations in different parts of the state.

A joint combing operations were carried out by Assam Rifles and Manipur police at Phalbung village in Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar.

One INSAS rifle was recovered from the jungle near the outskirts of Phalbung village at Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Saturday (October 21).

According to the Manipur police, search operations were also conducted by combined security forces and state police in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal and Churachandpur districts.

Also read: Manipur: Violence victims demand monetary allowance to ‘survive’

During the operations, the following items were recovered:

One SMG Carbine, one 9 mm local-made pistol, five explosives (two hand grenades, three country-made bombs) and 1 Pompi.

These items were recovered from Chalbung village under Sapermeina police station in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Furthermore, a total of 132 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

Manipur police detained 1962 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.