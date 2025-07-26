Applications are invited for recruitment of over 3500 vacant positions or career in BSF in 2025.

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Constable (Tradesman) in 2025

Name of post : Constable (Tradesman)

No. of posts : 3588

Eligibility Criteria :

(1) For trades of Constable (Carpenter), Constable (Plumber), Constable(Painter), Constable (Electrician), Constable (Pump Operator) and Constable (Upholster):

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board;

(b) i) Two years certificate course from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade;

or

ii) One year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute Government affiliated Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade;

For trades of Constable(Cobbler), Constable(Tailor), Constable(Washerman), Constable(Barber), Constable(Sweeper) and Constable(Khoji/Syce):

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board;

(b) Must be proficient in respective trade;

(c) Must qualify trade test in the respective trade conducted by recruitment board.

(3) For the trades of Constable (Cook), Constable (Water Carrier) and Constable(Waiter):

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board;

(b) National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) level-l Course in food production or Kitchen from National Skill Development Corporation or from the Institutes recognized by National Skill Development Corporation.

(ii) Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be accompanied with Government of India notifications declaring that such qualification is equivalent to Matric /10th class pass for service under Central Government.

Age Limit : Between 18 to 25 years as on last date of online application. Relaxable in respect of the candidates for SC/ ST/ OBC and other special categories of personnel in accordance with the instructions issued by Central Govt. from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

Last Date of Submission – 25 Aug, 2025

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to Un-reserved(UR), EWS category or OBC category applying for recruitment to the posts shall have to deposit Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) only as examination fee plus Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty) plus 18% GST only service charges levied by Common Service Centre (CSC) through following payment mode :-

(i) Net banking of any Bank.

(ii) Credit/Debit Card of any Bank.

(iii) Nearest authorized Common Service Centre.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here