Dibrugarh: A massive fire broke out in Assam‘s Dibrugarh on Saturday, destroying at least 7 houses and causing cylinders to explode. No casualties have been reported so far.

“We have not received any information on the number of casualties or anything. The only information that we have so far is that 6-7 houses have caught fire,” Ujjwal Phukan, Vice President of Dibrugarh Municipality, told a news agency.

“We heard that 2 cylinders also exploded,” he added.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started operations to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.