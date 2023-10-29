GUWAHATI: The team of “Fit@50+ Summits and Steering Wheels” comprising 14 ladies of 50+ led by Bachendri Pal visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Sunday to complete their expedition with a dose of wildlife tourism in the state post completing the arduous 18 days Gori Chen trek.

In an extraordinary demonstration of valour and unwavering resolve, the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), in partnership with the Indian Army and Ministry of Tourism, has concluded the expedition of ‘Fit@50+ Summits and Steering Wheels’ on October 28.

This 18-day Himalayan adventure serves as a testament to the bravery and determination of women aged 50 and above.

Led by veteran mountaineer, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Bachendri Pal, the expedition was flagged off on October 12 from NIMAS, Dirang.

This remarkable 18-day Himalayan Odyssey, scheduled from October 11 to October 28 will witness a fearless team of 14 women, aged 50 and above, pushing the boundaries of age, gender, and adventure in the breathtaking terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition was a mix of trekking and off-roading on a 4-wheel SUV in the remote terrain of Arunachal Pradesh and will cover a total distance of around 550 km.

The event resonates with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of transforming India’s hinterlands into vibrant villages, promoting the culture of the place, and developing eco-tourism with a touch of adventure, the expedition is also by Modi’s border tourism initiative.

Inspired by the Fit India Movement, spearheaded and launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2019, Bachendri Pal conceived the notion of promoting wellness among women aged 50 and beyond. The expedition set in Arunachal Pradesh resonates with all the aforementioned ideas being carried out by iconic ambassadors of the Fit@50 team.

In a triumphant culmination of their expedition, the team has accomplished its inaugural major ascent, reaching a formidable altitude of 10,300 feet.

Along their journey, they had the privilege of visiting Dirang Monastery, where they received blessings from the esteemed Head Lama Rinpoche.

They also visited the Jaswant Garh Memorial and Sela Pass en route to Tawang, where they were greeted by the season’s inaugural snowfall.

In Tawang, the team explored the historic Bumla Pass and also interacted with the locals. Their expedition continued to Zemithang, where they ventured to the captivating Sangetsar Tso, renowned as Madhuri Lake, and were captivated by the serene splendour of the lake, immersing themselves in the idyllic atmosphere.

This lake, which emerged following an earthquake in 1973, presents a challenging trek featuring 52 perilous hairpin bends. They also trekked the enchanting Shoktsen Village and visited Gorsam Chorten.

This uncharted village in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh is a veritable paradise, characterized by its pristine beauty nestled amidst dense forests of bamboo and pine trees, enchanting waterfalls, and a vibrant local culture.

The presence of Gompas, monasteries, and prayer flags scattered throughout the region imbued the entire experience with a profound sense of spiritual elevation.

The Fit@50 team explored the mountains of Zemithang on foot before embarking on their journey to the Gori Chen glacier. The team visited Lumpo, the historic site of the battle of Namka Chu. Continuing their remarkable journey, the team moved forward to the historical Bailey’s Trail, tracing their path through the Eastern Himalayas.

They traversed Monpa villages, savouring the stunning landscapes of Gori Chen and Kangdo peaks from the zenith of their trek.

Now upon their return journey and to unwind, the team visited Kaziranga National Park, to complete the expedition with a dose of wildlife tourism. The Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for the Great Indian one-horned rhino and is also vulnerable to the poaching of rhinos and other endangered species in the region.