IMPHAL: Out of 393 Myanmar nationals who entered India through Manipur without valid documents during the period from 2022 to 2023 February, one has been deported.

This was informed by the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in reply to a question raised by the opposition Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh during the question hour in the state assembly on Friday.

A total of 105 Myanmar nationals, including women and children, who illegally entered India via Manipur in groups, are being given shelters at a detention centre inside Sajiwa jail in Imphal West district, the Manipur chief minister who also holds the home portfolio said.

107 Myanmar nationals are also in judicial custody at different jails in Sajiwa and Tengnoupal, while 180 Myanmar nationals were released on bail.

In reply to a supplementary question as to which steps are being taken up for maintaining close vigil at borders to check infiltration along the porous borders, the Manipur CM said that a total of 34 police outposts have been opened along the 394 km long Manipur-Myanmar border.

Construction works of these outposts at five districts sharing the border with Myanmar are almost completed, the Manipur CM said.

The five Manipur districts are: Chandel, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul and Kamjong.