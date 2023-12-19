Imphal: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn the affiliation of 25 schools in Manipur with immediate effect.

The schools, located in the districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, were recently granted affiliation by the CBSE.

The affiliation was withdrawn because the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) submitted by these schools were not issued by the authorized functionaries of the State Government.

Additionally, the Manipur Government had requested the cancellation of the affiliation.

A press statement issued by the Joint Secretary (Education-School), Anjali Chongtham, stated that necessary action would be initiated against those responsible for flouting rules and regulations of the State Government or the CBSE.

The statement also warned that any school found not following due process in the future would face similar consequences, including the withdrawal of affiliation by the competent authority.

The CBSE is a national board of education in India. It is responsible for setting the curriculum and conducting examinations for schools affiliated with it.