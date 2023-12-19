Guwahati: Two more persons were arrested on allegations of having links with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam on Tuesday.

As per reports, the police arrested the duo from Amguri in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

The persons arrested were identified as John Basumatary and Jatin Boro.

Both of them were residents of Uriamghat in Golaghat.

The police also found two 9mm pistols, one hand-made pistol and 12 rounds of live ammunition from them.

The two were arrested on their way on two motorbikes from Mariani’s side when they were intercepted.

On checking them, the police found the two persons to be suspicious.

The police said that on searching the two, they found the firearms on them.

Further, the police found them to have links with the ULFA-I.

They were immediately arrested for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people were detained by the police in Guwahati, Assam on allegations of them being linked to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per reports, the accused were arrested from the Maligaon area of the city.

A police source said they had inputs about the presence of three suspicious men in the BBC Colony of Maligaon.

Based on the input, the police launched an operation and found the three.

The accused were found with a pistol and some ammo with them.

They were identified as Asim Adhikari, Moon Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das.

Of the arrested, Asim Adhikari has been accused of being a close associate of the ULFA-I.