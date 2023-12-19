Guwahati: A counterfeit spare parts racket imitating Tata Motors was busted in Silchar, Assam on Tuesday.

As per reports, the racket was busted after a complaint by a man belonging to Kolkata.

Based on the complaint, the police raided two locations on Sonai Road.

During the raids on the establishments of India Motors and DD Automobiles, the police found the alleged counterfeit spare parts.

The accused behind the racket were selling the parts by claiming them to be genuine Tata Motors parts.

The police during the raid nabbed Sandeep Jain from India Motors, while Dharmendra Kumar Sethi of DD Automobiles was claimed to be absconding.

The police seized a huge amount of counterfeit Tata Motors parts and MRP stickers.

An FIR (No. 2390/2023 dated 14-12-2023) was lodged against the accused under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC Act and section 63 of the Copyright Act.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the seizure.