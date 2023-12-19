Guwahati: At least three people were detained by the police in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday on allegations of them being linked to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per reports, the accused were arrested from the Maligaon area of the city.

A police source said they had inputs about the presence of three suspicious men in the BBC Colony of Maligaon.

Based on the input, the police launched an operation and found the three.

The accused were found with a pistol and some ammo with them.

They were identified as Asim Adhikari, Moon Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das.

Of the arrested, Asim Adhikari has been accused of being a close associate of the ULFA-I.

He has been living in Guwahati for several months and claims to be a computer operator by profession.

He is also accused of being involved in recruiting cadres for the ULFA-I.

An investigation regarding the involvement of the three has been initiated.