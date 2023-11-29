Guwahati: The police said on Tuesday that a case has been registered against a Silchar-based writer and journalist on charges of “promoting enmity between groups” through his book ‘Manipur Files’, which is based on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) youth leader Luwangcha U Ngamkheingakpa filed a formal complaint at Porompat police station in Imphal East district on November 25.

According to the complaint, the writer had written a biased account of the violence, presenting only one side of the conflict.

The case was filed against writer Pranabananda Das, based in Assam’s Silchar, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153 A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, or place of birth), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

Das was also booked under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 499 (defamation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy with common intention) of the IPC.

There has been an ethnic conflict going on in the state since May 3rd, 2023 and it has resulted in over 180 deaths and thousands of homeless people.