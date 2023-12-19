Guwahati: At least 37 cattle heads were rescued by the Border from the international border in Meghalaya that were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

As per sources, the BSF troops had received input on a possible cross-border smuggling bid.

Based on the input, the troops launched an operation in a jungle.

The team searching the forest area found smugglers trying to take several bovines to Bangladesh.

However, on being challenged, the alleged smugglers fled from the scene.

The BSF troops were able to rescue nearly 37 cattleheads from the location.

A source said that the Jowai route has now become a favourable route for cattle smugglers as it soon touches some dense forest areas.

The smugglers usually take advantage of the nights to sneak in the cattle to Bangladesh.