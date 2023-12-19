Shillong: The Congress party in Meghalaya is making efforts to bring back former members, including ex-chief minister Mukul Sangma, as it seeks to rebuild its presence in the state.

Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh confirmed the party’s open arms policy, stating their desire to welcome any former Congressmen who wish to return and serve.

“We are an inclusive party and would love to have all our former colleagues back,” Lyngdoh declared.

He responded to the inquiries about Sangma’s potential return, explaining that party working president Deborah Marak had been personally leading outreach efforts and a report on the progress was forthcoming.

Sangma’s defection to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in November 2021 along with 12 other Meghalaya MLAs dealt a significant blow to the Congress.

However, the party’s current leadership is trying to bring back the leaders.

Lyngdoh expressed hope that Marak’s report will offer clarity on Sangma’s potential “homecoming” and added that the party was eager to reunite with its former cadres in Meghalaya.