Shillong: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has not received any indication from former Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma or party leader Charles Pyngrope about rejoining the Congress, according to MPCC Working President Pynshngain N Syiem.

Syiem also denied reports that Pyngrope had set conditions for his return, including being appointed the party’s state president.

He claimed that the current political climate makes it unlikely for TMC MLAs to consider rejoining the Congress.

This statement contradicted the earlier claim by the AICC secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath, who asserted that some former Congress leaders were exploring a return to the party.

Syiem further expressed confidence in Vincent H Pala, the sitting MP for Shillong, citing his accessibility and popularity among the Khasi-Jaintia population.

He stated that Pala will remain the “clear choice” for the Congress in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The MPCC is not in a hurry to announce its official candidate as they currently hold the Shillong seat, said Syiem