Guwahati: Two men were found dead near a railway track in Hailakandi, Assam on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Manilal Singh and Manjit Singh.

They were found near a railway track in Amala Gaon of Hailakandi, Assam, on Sunday.

It has been suspected that they might have been struck by a Silchar to Mizoram-bound train.

Police responded to the scene and transported the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Earlier, two coaches of a freight train derailed near the Panbari Train Station in Guwahati.

The derailment resulted in disruptions to rail traffic.

The incident occurred around 5 pm, impacting the movement of both goods-carrying and passenger trains towards Upper Assam.

Several trains were reported to be affected at the Guwahati Railway Station due to the derailment.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.

However, there have been no reports of any injuries to anyone.