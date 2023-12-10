Guwahati: Sculptor Ranjeet Mandal from south Assam’s Silchar is deeply engrossed in his work at Ram Sewak Puram in Ayodhya.

His current endeavor involves carving approximately 100 episodes of the Ramayan for the Ram Katha Kunj project, under the auspices of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, HT reported.

Amidst the chiseling and molding, Ranjeet carries the poignant memory of his late father, Narayan, who departed just a few months ago. Assisting him in this monumental task are two or three dedicated colleagues.

Entrusted with the responsibility of portraying the significant episodes of Ramayan, spanning from the birth of Lord Ram to his triumphant return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravan, Ranjeet employs the medium of statues.

This ambitious project was initially envisioned in 2013 by the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, who personally selected Ranjeet Mandal for the task.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Ranjeet acknowledges, “It is only due to Lord Ram’s blessings that I am involved with this project.”

Elaborating on his artistic process, Mandal details the use of steel wire and mesh to form the framework for each idol, subsequently reinforced with poured fortified cement. Adhering to the directives of the late Ashok Singhal, Mandal ensures that no molds are employed in any phase of the project.

The completed idols, representing each episode of the Ramayan, will be meticulously painted and placed in separate glass boxes within the Ram Katha Kunj at Ram Janmabhoomi. Illuminated by night, the Ram Katha Kunj will radiate a majestic aura across the entire campus. According to the Trust, the groundwork for this monumental undertaking began in 2013 but gained momentum following the Supreme Court’s decision on November 9, 2019, in favor of the Ram temple.

Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson for VHP, based in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya, credits the late Ashok Singhal as the driving force behind the project. Recounting the project’s origin, a Trust member mentions that during an event in Guwahati, Ashok Singhal received a statue made of plaster of paris and expressed interest in meeting the sculptor. Subsequently, Mandal received a message from Singhal, leading to the conceptualization of the project.

While it is anticipated that Ranjeet Mandal will require two to three more years to complete the ambitious project, the realization of his long-cherished dream awaits the visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to his workshop.