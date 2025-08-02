Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya (KAV) Barpeta Assam.

Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya (KAV) Barpeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professors and Lecturers for its Institute of Nursing Education. Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya is a modern university situated in a rural environment with basic objectives of spreading value based education with spiritualism. His holiness Krishnaguru Prabhu sets up a Sewashram in the year 1974 at Nasatra, Barpeta, Assam. An educational organization in the name of Krishnaguru Siksha Parishad came up under his guidance . In the year 2009 Krishnaguru Sikshsa Parishad established a College of Science & Technology, and finally in the year 2017 Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya came into being with the passage of a bill in the Assam Assembly.

Name of posts :

Associate Professor

Lecturer (Medical Surgical Nursing)

Lecturer (Mental Health Nursing)

Lecturer (Community Health Nursing)

Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynecological Nursing)

Lecturer (Child Health Nursing)

No. of posts :

Associate Professor : 1

Lecturer (Medical Surgical Nursing) : 2

Lecturer (Mental Health Nursing) : 2

Lecturer (Community Health Nursing) : 2

Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynecological Nursing) : 2

Lecturer (Child Health Nursing) : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya Assam norms. Candidates pursuing M.Sc. Nursing can also apply

How to apply :

Candidates should send their applications along with updated bio-data and all relevant documents via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 14th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here