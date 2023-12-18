Guwahati: With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, Saleng A Sangma, three-time Gambegre MLA and Congress leader has eyed the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya.

Apart from Sangma, another Congress leader Deborah Marak has also expressed her interest in representing the Garo Hills constituency.

This creates another internal competition within the Congress party.

While the official candidate selection process awaits an official call, Sangma said that he feels a deep connection to the people of Tura.

He claims that he does not see himself as a political representative but as a champion for their (people of Tura) concerns.

It may be mentioned that that the Lok Sabha elections are to be scheduled between March-May in 2024.

All the parties across the region have started to prepare for the elections.

However, in Meghalaya, it might be a bit different as almost all the parties are to planning to contest independently even though most of them are in an alliance with one another.