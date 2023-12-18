Guwahati: In response to the delay in implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh called for the immediate enforcement of existing laws to combat illegal immigration.

Lyngdoh said that laws such as the Land Transfer Act, Trading by Non-Tribal Regulations Act, and Labour Act to prevent the influx of outsiders into the state should be implemented strictly.

Expressing concern over the Centre’s delay in examining the 2019 resolution on ILP and the recent decision to return the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Lyngdoh demanded the need for proactive measures.

He stated, “I will be very happy if ILP is implemented in our state, but if it doesn’t come, we cannot wait for ILP for eternity to protect the indigenous community.”

Lyngdoh calls for collective responsibility, urging the government and traditional institutions to ensure the strict implementation of existing laws.

He claimed that the duty to address the issue extends beyond the government and opposition, adding, “If all are concerned, be it government or people in authority or traditional institutions, they should not allow violation of the Land Transfer Act to protect our land from alienation.”

The opposition leader suggested that the effective implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (MRSSA) and other existing laws can mitigate the issue of immigration.

He further added that labour permits and the Trading by Non-Tribal Act should be given importance in dealing with the illegal influx.

Lyngdoh reassured that if existing laws are fully implemented, concerns about the impact of railway projects on the Khasi Jaintia Hills region can be alleviated.