Meghalaya’s Khasi mandarin takes centre stage at Zestfest in Bengaluru.

Guwahati: ZestFest, a celebration dedicated to the flavours and cultural significance of the Khasi mandarin orange of Meghalaya is captivating the attendees with a burst of citrusy excitement spanning over four days held between December 14 and December 17, 2023.

This unique event aims to showcase the rich heritage and zestful traditions associated with the Khasi mandarin orange from Meghalaya.

The event, which is being held in different malls of Bengaluru, has been celebrating and showcasing the flavours and cultural richness of Meghalaya’s Khasi mandarin oranges, bringing together local farmers, businesses and communities in a vibrant celebration. The event witnessed the presence of Meghalaya Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, who graced the event as a special guest.

Minister Lyngdoh expressed, “The festival serves as a platform for the farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and the farmer companies to showcase their orange harvest in Bengaluru. The market conditions are favourable for the farmers to dedicate their efforts, given the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in introducing and empowering technology-based practices for improved agricultural growth.”

“This initiative aims to prepare agricultural produce for both the national and the international markets. I encourage the young sellers present to step forward as numerous opportunities await you and the government is dedicated to providing continuous support. Today, we also witnessed a cultural exposure. Even Karnataka has the presence of different tribal groups. Despite differences, there is a cultural unity reflected in their attire and vibrant dances, echoing our cultural richness. This integration is crucial for our collective progress and understanding,” Minister Lyngdoh added.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s rich agricultural heritage, ZestFest showcases the succulent Khasi mandarin oranges, renowned for their unparalleled flavour and vibrant zest. The festival aims to showcase the exceptional quality and distinctive taste of these locally grown oranges, emphasising the region’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and culinary excellence.

On December 11 this year, the Meghalaya Directorate of Horticulture and the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board in a momentous ceremony, flagged off 20 metric tons of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Khasi mandarin to Dubai, marking a significant milestone for Meghalaya’s rich agricultural diversity.

In addition to the culinary extravaganza, ZestFest will offer a cultural immersion into the world of Khasi mandarin oranges, including a display of a wide variety of fresh produce, with a focus on juicy oranges and related products. In the fest, the visitors can witness live demonstrations of orange harvesting techniques and explore the unique cultural showcase inspired by the vibrant citrus fruit.

ZestFest is not just a celebration of Khasi mandarin oranges but a tribute to the hardworking farmers and the rich agricultural landscape of Meghalaya. It beautifully encapsulates the essence of community, agriculture and celebration. It recognises and applauds the dedication of Meghalaya’s local farmers, who play a pivotal role in cultivating the exquisite oranges that grace the hill state.

The festival serves as a platform to shine a spotlight on their tireless efforts, resilience and the vital contribution they make to the community and appreciate the hard work that goes into every orange that people enjoy. It not only promotes Meghalaya’s agricultural heritage but also boosts tourism and economy, providing a platform for local businesses to thrive.