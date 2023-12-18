Guwahati: In a significant development, the process for the permanent demarcation of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh interstate boundary has been initiated in the West Kameng district.

The survey for demarcation began covering three key areas: Kamengbari, Doimara, and Bhalukpong.

The Survey of India (Meghalaya & Arunachal), in collaboration with the governments of Arunachal and Assam, is overseeing this process.

This is seen as a major step towards resolving longstanding boundary disputes dating back to 1951.

A preliminary meeting at the Sonitpur DC office in Tezpur (Assam) on last Thursday laid the groundwork for the survey, which will encompass 12 districts sharing boundaries with Assam.

Rome Mele, Assistant Director of the Border Affairs Department, highlighted the unique nature of this survey as the first of its kind, aiming to provide a comprehensive delineation of the Interstate Boundary (ISB).

The director of Survey of India (Meghalaya & Arunachal) is leading the efforts, working in coordination with the respective state governments.

The initial survey, initiated in the Chopai area of West Kameng, will be followed by subsequent surveys in the disputed areas of Kamengbari and Bhalukpong.

The entire operation is slated for completion within 15 days.

Circle Officer Kesang Wangda reported on the challenges posed by the survey, particularly in dense forest areas with limited tracks.

To address this, a dedicated team is clearing jungles to facilitate the Survey of India team in obtaining accurate coordinates for the installation of border pillars.

Upon completion of the survey, Arunachal is expected to gain approximately 7 square kilometres beyond the High-powered Tripartite Committee Line, commonly known as the Survey of India (SoI) Line. Following the pilot survey in West Kameng, only 11 districts in Arunachal will continue to have disputed territories with Assam.

Rome Mele added that the survey is being conducted in districts where disputes have been resolved by local regional committees.

This pilot survey is the culmination of joint efforts by the two state governments, beginning with the establishment of 12 regional committees on June 1, 2022.

The Namsai Declaration on July 15, 2022, further paved the way for this initiative.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on April 20 by the chief ministers of the two states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi substantially reduced the number of disputed villages, allowing for the initiation of the ISB delineation process in those areas. Arunachal’s Border Affairs Department is overseeing the survey.