Guwahati: The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) on Friday submitted a memorandum to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, raising questions on the formation of the proposed Bichom district and calling for a halt to the reorganization of the East Kameng district.

The ANSU expressed grave concerns that the proposed reorganization is being made on communal lines, which could lead to an unfortunate division between the Nyishi and Aka communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The reorganization, as it is currently proposed, risks stoking division and conflict, which deviates from the shared goal of unity, diversity, peace, and prosperity,” the ANSU said in its memorandum.

The union urged Chief Minister Khandu to intervene in the matter at the earliest and consult with community leaders, local citizens, and experts while formulating any district reorganization plans.

The ANSU also demanded that the existing boundary of the East Kameng district should not be affected by the proposed district, and that the proposal for the creation of the Bichom district should be initiated with prior intimation to the union.

Noteworthy here is that the proposal for the creation of Bichom district was moved by the Bichom District Creation Committee. If given a nod by the government, Bichom district will be created out of Nafra in West Kameng district and Lada and Bana in East Kameng district.