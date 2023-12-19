Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate three pairs of Shuttle trains in Assam for the convenience of passengers.

These Shuttle trains will run daily between Rangiya Jn. and New Bongaigaon Jn in Assam from December 20 to December 26, 2023 for seven trips each in the both directions, said NF Railway in a statement.

Accordingly, Shuttle train No. 00809/00810 (Rangiya – New Bongaigaon – Rangiya) will depart from Rangiya at 06:15 hours to reach New Bongaigaon at 09:30 hours. In return direction, the train will depart from New Bongaigaon at 17:30 hours to reach Rangiyaat 20:45 hours, it said.

Shuttle train No. 00811/00812 (New Bongaigaon– Rangiya- New Bongaigaon) will depart from New Bongaigaon at 06:30 hours to reach Rangiyaat 09:45 hours. In return direction, the train will depart from Rangiyaat 10:15 hours to reach New Bongaigaonat 13:15 hours.

Another, Shuttle train No. 00813/00814 (New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon) will depart from New Bongaigaon at 13:40 hours to reach Rangiya at 16:45 hours. In return direction, the train will depart fromRangiya at 17:45 hours to reach New Bongaigaonat 21:00 hours.

These Shuttle trains will have stoppages at Ghograpar, Nalbari, Kaithalkuchi, Tihu, NizsarihaHalt, Pathsala, Sorupeta, Guagachha, Barpeta Road, Sorbhog,Patiladaha, Bijni, Chaprakata andBongaigaon stations.

It is expected that the running of these Shuttle trains will facilitate the passengers of scheduled trains that have been cancelled/ diverted/ short terminated due to ongoing infrastructure developmental works between Changsari and Agthori Railway stations of Rangiya division.