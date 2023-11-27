Guwahati: In a move to cater to the increased passenger demand during the winter season, N.F. Railway has decided to extend the service of a special train between Agartala and Secunderabad in both directions.

The train will run as per its existing days of service, timings, stoppages, and composition.

Special train no. 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) will depart from Secunderabad at 16:35 hours on every Monday from December 4th, 2023, till January 29th, 2024, reaching Agartala at 03:10 hours on Thursday, NF Railway said in a statement.

Special train no. 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) will depart from Agartala at 06:20 hours on every Friday from December 8th, 2023, till February 2nd, 2024, reaching Secunderabad at 16:15 hours on Sunday, it added.

The train will traverse through Vijayawada Jn., Vizianagram Jn., Khurda Road Jn, Bhubaneswar, KharagpurJn, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon, New Haflong, BadarpurJn, New Karimganj, and Ambassa stations during its journey, said NF Railway.

Details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified on N.F. Railway’s social media platforms. Passengers are advised to verify the details before embarking on their journey.