Guwahati: A leopard that had been terrorising residents of the Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati, Assam was finally tranquilized and captured after a four-hour operation on Tuesday.

During the rescue, at least three people were injured.

The injured persons include two forest workers and one labourer who were attacked by the cat.

Upon receiving reports of the leopard attack at around 9:10 am, a team led by the Range Officer of the Guwahati Range swiftly reached the scene.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested for links with ULFA-I in Sivasagar

With the assistance of the Assam State Zoo Rescue Team, they managed to tranquillize the leopard, which had taken refuge in an under-construction building, by 11:20 am.

However, during the incident, two members of the state zoo rescue team sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Counterfeit Tata spare parts racket busted in Silchar

The captured leopard will now receive necessary medical attention at the Assam State Zoo before being released back into the wild once it has fully recovered.