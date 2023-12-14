GUWAHATI: Carcasses of at least two adult leopards were recovered in Guwahati city of Assam.

The bodies of the two adult leopards were recovered at Ganeshpara area in Guwahati, Assam.

The recovery of the dead bodies of the two adult leopards has prompted the authorities to launch an investigation.

According to reports, one of the leopards had its limbs bound with a rope.

This has led to suspicions of foul play by miscreants.

Meanwhile, the Assam forest department has launched an investigation into the matter.