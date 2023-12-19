Imphal: A joint operation by the Manipur Police and the Indian Army’s 16 Kumaon Regiment has yielded significant results in the fight against illegal weapons in the state.

Codenamed “Operation River Khuga,” the operation was launched on Tuesday, targeting the inter-district areas of Churachandpur and Bishnupur along the Khuga River, said an Indian Army official.

Acting on credible intelligence, the special commandos of the Manipur Police and the 16 Kumaon Regiment conducted a coordinated search operation in the villages of Torbung and Phoubakchao Ithai, located on the northern banks of the Khuga River, the official said.

The intensive three-hour search, conducted between 7 am and 10 am, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, described as “war-like stores’” the official added.

The seized weapons include, one Carbine with magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, four High Explosive (HE) hand grenades, one Improvised mortar tube, one 21 mm High Gradient (HG) mortar shells, one Smoke shell, 17 Improvised mortar shells, nine 12-bore shotgun rounds and 200 grams of gunpowder, he said.

The recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Phoubakchao Ithai police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.