Manipur: 13 Pilgrims injured in road accident

IMPHAL: Thirteen pilgrims including two minors and a woman were injured when their vehicle on their way home after praying at a hilltop temple met with an accident while descending from the pinnacle of the Thangjing hills in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, an official report said on Monday.

The accident took place when the DI Tata truck they were traveling in slipped at Ballei hill range along the road stretching from Tiddim road to Thangjing hills, about 50 km from Imphal, the report stated.

On Sunday, hundreds of pilgrims were on their pilgrimage to the indigenous Thangjing god after the traditional Manipuri New Year, Cheiraoba.

On hearing the tragedy, several organizations including the Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi (KKL), and philanthropic organizations from the districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur rushed to the spot and carried out the evacuation process.

The volunteers of KKL-GHQ then rushed the accident victims to the Moirang Health Centre where three serious victims were referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal for further medical treatment.

Moirang MLA Thongam Shanti extended his mite for the injured persons, the report added.