Imphal: The Manipur Police apprehended 23 illegal Myanmar nationals from Kawnpui village in Churachandpur district during a special drive to identify illegal immigrants.

The police, led by two additional SPs, conducted the drive at around 11:30 am and arrested 6 males, 10 females, and 7 children.

As a temporary measure, the arrested individuals have been relocated to Sadbhavna Mandap, Khominthang, New Lamka, and Churachandpur until the completion of the detention center planned at Singngat sub-division.

As per repoets, 129 Myanmar nationals have been placed in a detention camp in the district.

This is not the first instance of arrests made in the district.

Earlier, on February 6, 10 Myanmar nationals were found staying illegally, and they were rounded up during a search operation conducted following a tip-off on February 5 at Vaal Veng, New Lamka, Churachandpur.

Due to the frequent arrests of Myanmar nationals, the Manipur government is planning to set up temporary shelters in three districts of Manipur, including Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Chandel.