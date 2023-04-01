AIZAWL: Mizoram Police is yet to make a breakthrough into the alleged murder of three state residents by miscreants from Myanmar, a senior police officer said on Friday.

State Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that the police are aggressively investigating the death of three people, who were believed to be killed by miscreants from the neighbouring country recently.

He said that police are looking for the whereabouts of two prime suspects, who were believed to be involved in the murder.

The perpetrators could be more than two as the case is under investigation, he said.

Khiangte said that they are also in contact with local residents in Myanmar for inputs about the whereabouts of the duo.

He said that a criminal case was registered at the Siaha police station in the southern part of the state on March 23 in connection with the death of Biaksuii (48), Babloo Talukdar (37), both from Siaha district and B. Lalthafamkima (40), a resident of South Lungpher in Mizoram’s southernmost Lawngtlai district.

Khiangte said that they did not inform the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as they did not have the details of the accused.

He said that the case is a very complicated one as it involves two countries and MEA has to be approached if the search is to be conducted in Myanmar.

According to Khiangte, the three victims entered Myanmar from Ainak village in the Siha district on March 19.

Their charred bodies were recovered from a forest inside Myanmar about 2 kilometres from the international border on March 23, he said.

They were believed to be killed and burnt by the miscreants when they failed to return in full the money meant for purchasing weapons.

The culprits were believed to be linked to a rebel outfit once before they left it, he said.

Meanwhile, organisations in Siaha and Lawngtlai districts sealed the India-Myanmar border in at least 4 sectors banning people from Myanmar to enter the state and also banning state residents to cross over to the neighbouring country in connection with the incident.

Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar.

According to the free movement regime, people from both countries can move up to 16 km on either side of the border.